ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Some property owners in St. Charles County will notice a warning on this year’s tax bills about title theft and property fraud. Officials say it’s part of the county’s plan to be proactive against title theft.

The FOX Files reported weeks ago that vehicle owners in the St. Louis area and elsewhere in Missouri could receive similar warnings of fraud.

Property fraud happens when someone registers a fake deed with forged signatures to claim ownership of a property in order to sell it or take out fraudulent loans against the property.

To combat concerns, St. Charles County officials reminded property owners of its Property Fraud Alert system, a free notification service that helps owners detect potential scams.

“It hasn’t happened here yet, but it could,” says St. Charles County Recorder of Deeds Mary Dempsey via a news release Thursday. “This type of fraud tends to target victims who won’t notice the problem right away. Usually that’s owners of vacant property, or homes that don’t have a mortgage or lien on them.”

Anyone who subscribes to the Property Fraud Alert service will receive an automated message when a document is recorded in St. Charles County and a follow-up alert if more action is needed. Anyone who receives an alert is encouraged to call the Recorder’s Office at 636-949-7505 to verify if their property is impacted.

To sign up for the Property Fraud Alert system, click here. You will need to submit your name or the name of your business or trust, along with an email or phone number where you would like to receive notifications.