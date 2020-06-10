St. Charles County to provide free personal protective equipment to charities serving county residents

ST. CHARLES, MO – St. Charles County plans to arm charities with free personal protective equipment as the battle against the coronavirus moves into the summer months.

A place like the charity, OASIS Food Pantry, plans to apply for the equipment. OASIS serves 100’s of people each month.

The St. Charles County Emergency Operation Center sent out a notice Tuesday. It said it would provide charities with free protective equipment to charities that serve St. Charles County citizens.

Eight different items are being offered including masks and gloves.

Mike Wraspir is the Executive Director of the OASIS Food Pantry.

“They’ve been very difficult to find and if we had extra personal equipment, we could share that with our clients,” said Mike Wraspir.

The pantry has been helping families for 30 years, as many as 7,000 families each year.

Piper Kreter is a client.

“I think it’s a good idea cause not a lot of people can afford masks,” said Piper Kreter.

“Our focus is not only on our volunteers but our clients who come to the pantry that their safety is number one,” said Wraspir.

Another client, “I think this is a good idea because I don’t think this is over by a long shot I think there’s a lot of people that are congregating and it’s going to get bad again,” said Andrea Forrest.

Since April OASIS has had drive-through pick-up, but in July will return to the original plan of allowing people to go inside the pantry and choose their groceries.

“When they come to the pantry to receive food it’s very protected, we’re practicing social distancing and the mask and everything,” said Wraspir.

Charities have until June 19th to apply for the free personal protection equipment.