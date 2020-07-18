St. Charles County toddler home safe after found wandering her neighborhood

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County police responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. Thursday for a toddler wandering around in her neighborhood off Harvester Road.

“Our officers responded and immediately found Lola wandering the neighborhood,” St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz said. “Lola was a very chatty, very engaging young lady, so (the officers) went door-to-door trying to find where she lived and finally a neighbor recognized Lola and knew where she lived.”

Three-year-old Lola successfully broke every barrier in her home to take a walk and get some fresh air.

“Apparently Lola, ever since the Fourth of July, likes to be out at night. She thinks she’s going to see fireworks, so that’s kind of her thing, she likes to go out, enjoy the evening,” Chief Frisz said.

Lola’s mom, Amanda Smith, said she had put Lola to bed just before 8 p.m.

“I was by her singing songs, reading stories,” Smith said.

She then woke up to police knocking on her door about two hours later.

“I’m always looking for the worst-case scenario. I have everything away from her but, you know, there was not much I could do. I was sleeping. This would have never happened in the middle of the day,” Smith said.

And Chief Frisz said Lola’s parents had already taken the necessary precautions.

“Doors were latched, there was a chain latch on the door, but she was still able to get through it,” he said. “Kids are smart. When they are curious and want to get out, they can, just go that extra step and keep them safe.”

Smith was shocked at how Lola was able to get through every child-proofed barrier.

“I had all the locks around the house, I have a gate before you get to the downstairs, but apparently she had opened it,” she said.

“I am very grateful to the neighbors and to the police for bringing her back safely,” Smith said.

Smith has a message for other parents who may think their home is secure enough for sneaky toddlers.

“Never underestimate your kid’s intelligence,” she said.