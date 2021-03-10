St. Charles County Vehicle Theft Task Force reports progress in just 4 weeks

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The crackdown on car thefts in St. Charles County is showing dramatic results in the first four weeks.

The county’s eight police departments and Missouri Highway State Patrol make up the new auto theft task force. They have been tracking everything from every stolen car case and sharing the intelligence gathered.

The end results have been more arrests and fewer car thefts, according to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar.

The overall numbers may still seem alarming. A new online dashboard for the public to track car thefts and thefts from cars shows 114 car thefts in the county in 2021. That’s nearly 2 per day. However, the number of arrests is up to 38. The number of reported daily car thefts county-wide has dropped from 5 or 6 to just 1 or 2.

On a growing number of days, there are zero car thefts.

“Word gets out,” Lohmar said.

The task force is using technology to help use the thieves’ own actions against themselves. So, when there’s a stolen car, police know where they need to be to make arrests and recover the vehicles.

All of that information the task force has been tracking gets plugged into a computer dashboard, which officers on the street can access as they patrol.

“As soon as (the thieves) commit the crime, we have a general idea of where they’re going, so we target those areas and try to get ahead of them in their path of travel,” said Capt. Ray Juengst, Interim St. Charles Police Chief.

“(The officers) can anticipate the route the (stolen) car may take,” Lohmar said. “(The officers) can anticipate the tactics and procedures they need to do to engage the driver.”

In every case so far, the paths lead to St. Louis City and St. Louis County, according to task force tracking. For more and more suspects, the paths lead to jail.

Two males, ages 19 and 20 from East St. Louis, were arrested two days ago in a car stolen from O’Fallon, Missouri, according to court documents. They are now locked up with bonds set at $75,000 each.

“We called it an epidemic and it was,” Lohmar said. “It did become the number one public safety issue in the county. When you’re talking about 5-6 thefts a night, most of these individuals are armed, when they do steal vehicles, they’re trying to get out of the county in whatever way they can, those are all dangerous situations.”

The data shows in 100% of these car thefts, the victims’ vehicles have been unlocked. It appears the public is getting smarter, too, and leaving would-be thieves with fewer unlocked targets.