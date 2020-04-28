St. Charles County will follow Parson’s reopening plan

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – During Monday night’s county council meeting, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann announced the county would be following Governor Mike Parson’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan and allow residents to return to certain activities beginning May 4.

Ehlmann said his county’s number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people is less than half of St. Louis city and county.

“We believe St. Charles County is ready to reduce restrictions and, while continuing to require social distancing, allow individuals to make decisions on whether to frequent a business,” he said.

Parson’s two-phase plan, which state leaders promise will be data and science-driven, will start May 4 and extend through May 31.

Phase I of the plan allows for restaurants to reopen their dining rooms but tables and seating must be spaced out according to social distancing guidelines. Drive-thru and curbside pick-up service will still be encouraged.

During a news briefing Monday, Governor Parson said major metropolitan areas that are experiencing greater numbers of COVID-19 cases, like Kansas City and St. Louis, can enact stricter guidelines than the ones he’s outlined with the Show Me Strong Recovery plan.

