St. Charles County woman ordered to pay $31M in shaken-baby case

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A woman who spent time in state prison in a baby-shaking case has now been ordered to pay tens of millions of dollars in damages to that child’s parents.

Brittany Rezendes was sentenced in March 2016 after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child.

In July 2015, the child, then 5 months old, suffered two fractured ribs and a subdural hemorrhage, with blood behind his eyes. The baby required surgery to relieve thickening blood in his brain.

The child’s parents noticed their baby was sluggish and became violently ill after spending the day with Rezendes.

The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) took the baby from his parents and put him with a grandparent.

With weeks, St. Charles County authorities said Rezendes confessed to shaking the baby. Despite the confession, DSS kept the parents and child separated for two more weeks.

In 2017, the parents attempted to sue Rezendes for their child’s injuries. After years of delays, a St. Charles Circuit Court judge ruled in the parents’ favor and ordered Rezendes to pay $30 million actual damages and $1 million in punitive damages.