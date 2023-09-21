ST. CHARLES COUNTY – Starting today, September 21, Cave Springs Road in St. Charles County is going to have some scheduled closures for the next two nights. Crews will be placing girders over I-70 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Crews will start setting the girders on westbound I-70 at Cave Springs on Thursday, September 21. Then, crews will place girders on eastbound I-70 at Cave Springs the following night, Friday, September 22. All work is weather permitting.

Drivers can expect a two-lane closure approaching the bridge construction and then 20-minute intermittent full closures of the interstate while girders are put into place.

The Cave Springs and Zumbehl interchanges are being converted into single-point urban interchanges (SPUI) for the I-70 Cave Springs to Fairgrounds Design-Build Project. As construction on this project progresses, both interchanges will remain open to drivers.