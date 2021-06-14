St. Charles County’s rapid growth is coming from the region’s core

FILE – In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, a sold sign sits in front of a house in Brighton, N.Y. The coronavirus pandemic helped shape the housing market by influencing everything from the direction of mortgage rates to the inventory of homes on the market to the types of homes in demand and the desired locations. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 30-page report from the University of Missouri on 2020 census data shows some interesting state population trends. The St. Louis area seems to be on a divergent path with more people moving from the core to the suburbs. But, the region isn’t growing.

Missouri gained around 11,000 new residents between 2019 and 2020. That rate of growth is consistent with other neighboring Midwestern states. But, the population growth in the state is uneven.

Over half of Missouri’s counties lost population. Many of these counties were in the southeastern and northern portions of the state.

Springfield and Columbia were Missouri’s fastest-growing cities. While Jefferson City and St. Joseph lost population.

Growth in St. Louis the St. Louis region was flat but the Kansas City area grew at a pace that was slightly faster than the nation.

With over 2 million people the St. Louis region makes up about a third of the state’s total population. The data shows that people are moving from St. Louis and St. Louis County to the region’s suburban counties like St. Charles and Jefferson Counties. These counties are some of the fastest-growing in the entire state. The report says that “suburban gains often occur at the expense of the urban core.”

St. Louis County lost population over the past five years and the city lost population over the last eight years. Over the past decade, 26,500 people left. Between 2000 and 2010 – 45,000 moved somewhere else.

St. Charles County gained the most new residents over the past decade. There are now 406,000 people who call it home with 44,000 new residents since 2010. This is a 12.3% increase over the past decade.

The St. Louis region experienced minimal growth over the past decade. The population declined from 2015 to 2018. This is when people moved to cities growing at a faster pace like Dallas or Denver and retirement destinations like Tampa and Phoenix.

Another Missouri hot spot is the Ozark Region. It grew by 8% between 2010 and 2020. Greene County may become Missouri’s 4th largest county. This would make it bigger than St. Louis City.