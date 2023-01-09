ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Five suspects have been arrested after an employee of a local Cracker Barrel was shot early Monday morning.

According to the St. Charles Police Department, officers got word of the shooting of a 52-year-old employee just before 5:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.

The victim was taking trash to a dumpster when he saw three men tampering with a vehicle in the parking lot. The man was shot in the arm and torso after yelling at the three men. The suspects fled the scene in a gray Nissan.

The employee was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the police search, Pattonville High School is taking a virtual learning day. Students who were picked up by bus are being dropped off at their homes.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.