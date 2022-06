ST. LOUIS – St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said that state-waived registering requirements created a backlog of expired tags during the pandemic.

Borgmeyer believes enough time has passed for the city to take action. New enforcements state that if an officer spots a temp tag that’s expired, that temp tag will be seized and sent to court – creating an incentive for the driver to register the vehicle, instead of continuing to drive with an expired tag.