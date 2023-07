ST. LOUIS — The St. Charles Family Arena Fun Fest starts today and goes until July 16th. There will be more than 30 rides, carnival games and fair food available. There’s a fireworks show on July 14th.

Fun Fest opens at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends. Tickets are $10 dollars for adults and $5 for kids under 3 feet tall. You can also get unlimited ride wristbands for 35-dollars. If you go tonight, it’s $1 for everything and on Tuesdays, it’s $2.