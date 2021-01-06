St. Charles family reunited with lost dog after weeks-long search

ST. LOUIS – Whether you started your new year fitness goals on Jan. 1 or opted to take advantage of the perfect timing of a fresh start on Monday, local gyms say they’re doing many of the same things they've been doing to keep people safe.

"We're requiring people wear masks full-time, covering both your mouth and your nose,” said Sarah Pisciotta, manager at STL Fitness Club. “We are requiring everybody to spray down their equipment (and) wipe it off. And we're also requiring temperature checks at the door."