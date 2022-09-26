ST. LOUIS – A ground breaking is planned Monday morning for a new fire station in St. Charles.

Fire Station 3 on Elm Street is about to be replaced with a new station due to structural issues including flooding problems and electrical hazards that would require major – if not extensive and expensive repairs.

The station is also unable to accommodate the size of the department’s modern fire equipment, which limits resources. It also presents safety concerns. The small size of the station also prohibits housing additional staff, which would essentially increase service in the area. This is all being paid for thanks to voters passing Proposition R in 2021.

The ground breaking for the New Fire Station 3 is taking place 9:00 a.m. If you’d like to attend, you’re asked to park at Jaycee Park next to the fire station.

Crews will be working out of Fire Station 1 while the construction’s going on. City officials said response times to this service area will not be affected.

