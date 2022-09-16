ST. CHARLES, Mo. – One of the most popular fast food chains is setting a footprint in St. Charles.

Chick-fil-A is planning for its first self-standing restaurant in St. Charles in the 2000 block of Zumbehl Road. It’s not yet clear how soon the restaurant might open, but Chick-fil-A’s website says it’s “coming soon.”

Bri Dothager, the local owner and operator of the upcoming restaurant, says a Chick-fil-A has been in the works since 2017.

“My family and I moved from southern Illinois to St. Charles County this summer and are excited for the impact we will have alongside this amazing community,” said Dothager. In a heartfelt message via Facebook, she also chimed in with Chick-fil-A’s token phrase that it is “my pleasure” to serve customers.

Construction is in the early stages for the restaurant, but organizers plan to share updates via the restuarant’s new Facebook page.

Chick-fil-A currently has one St. Charles restaurant at the Spellman Student Center of Lindenwood University.