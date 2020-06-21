St. Charles FunFest opens with extra precautions amid pandemic

ST. CHARLES, MO – The St. Charles Fun Fest opened Thursday with extra precautions in place amid COVID-19.

The fair is taking place at the Lewis & Clark Boat House Parking Lot at Bishops Landing and it runs Wednesdays through Sundays until July 5.

Andy Schoendienst, President Luehrs’ Ideal Rides, said every employee was tested for COVID-19 before they started working.

“All of our employees are temperature checked daily before they come into work, a lot of precautions are in place,” said Andy Schoendienst, President Luehrs’ Ideal Rides.

The temperature check requirement is the same for guests, if a visitor’s temperature is above 100.4, they can’t enter.

Guests are not required to wear a mask, but employees are.

Reservations are recommended for guests due to a smaller capacity limit at the fair. Schoendienst said the fair is split into three different groups so help limit the amount of people inside at one time.

Many visitors inside were taking extra precautions but were excited to get out of the house.

“I just wanted to do something for the kids to have fun,” Sheena Shockley, fair visitor said. “I brought GermX, I made little baggies with wipes in them, bleach wipes, sanitizer wipes, my kids had a mask on, I made them wear long clothes, so their skin won’t touch the rides.”

“It’s just good to get out for some family fun because we haven’t been able to do that for months now,” said Delores Binion, visitor.