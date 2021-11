ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Halloween was busy on Main Street in St. Charles for the area’s annual Trick-or-Treat event.

Last year, not too many people attended the event due to COVID. This year, the streets were packed.

The businesses handed out candy to children 12 and under. The candy drop at the Main Street Bookstore drew a big line.

The street was blocked off from traffic to create a family-friendly environment. Business owners say they were happy to take part in this year’s event.