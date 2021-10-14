St. Charles has been Boo’d! and they want residents to keep it going

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles residents have been getting boo’d this spooky season.

Council members Tom Besselman for Ward 2 and Denise Mitchell for Ward 5 have been leaving a bag full of goodies at residents’ doorsteps.

Saint Charles’ city government Facebook page has now encouraged the public to get involved in the fun. They explained exactly how to do “boo” a neighbor. If a resident participates they ask that they share a photo of the spirited activity on social media with the hashtag #BooFromStCharles.

The process of booing a friend consists of filling a bag full of goodies and secretly leaving it at their home. They then have to boo another friend in order for the fun to continue.