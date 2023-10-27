St. CHARLES – Legends and Lanterns is returning for one final weekend on October 27, 28, and 29, so don’t miss the opportunity to explore the world of historical poets, the origins of Jack the Pumpkin, and the brave monster hunters who keep the supernatural in check.

Times are:

October 27: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

October 28: 11am to 8 p.m.

October 29: Noon to 5 p.m.

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Although it’s the last weekend, the fun remains. Legends and Lanterns offers a wide array of activities for kids, live historical reenactments, and even visits from extraterrestrial beings.

You’ll have the chance to encounter a diverse cast of characters, including ghosts, martins, and rats—aptly named Boo and Bonnie. (The Bubonic Plague)—not to mention the Phantom of the Opera, a fiddling Plague Doctor, and the Weird Sisters.

Be sure to grab an activity book, complete with stamps to mark the locations you’ve explored, and make your way to each stop to uncover fascinating historical tidbits.