Fire sends St. Charles High School students home this morning

For both safety and comfort, it is important to match the weight capacity and height of the chairs to that of the students who will be using them.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles High School students are being dismissed from school due to a fire in the boy’s bathroom Monday morning.

According to a message on the school’s website, “the fire was quickly put out,” and then the students were sent to the football field. The St. Charles Fire Department inspected the school. It was deemed safe. The students then returned to the building and were held in the gym until they could be dismissed. No one was injured.

St. Charles High School said buses were picking up bus riders, while drivers and walkers could leave. Parents who provide transportation for their child, could come to the school to pick them up from outside the building in the normal pick-up/drop-off location.

“We’re very thankful for the support we received from the St. Charles Fire Department in helping us and we will continue to communicate with parents should any further information about this situation arise,” the school said.