ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Veterans Day is this Saturday, and the city of St. Charles is doing something special to recognize veterans. They’re introducing their ‘Hometown Hero’ banner program.

This is popular in many cities. The program lets families recognize their loved ones who have served or are currently serving in the military.

Banners with names and photos will be displayed along 5th Street in St. Charles for the city’s first ‘Salutes Parade’ on Veterans Day. The first banner will be hung Monday at 10:00 a.m. on the corner of 5th Street and 1st Capitol Drive.