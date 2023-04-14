ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo.- The 18th annual Builders St. Charles Home Show is this weekend.

It’ll be at the St. Charles Convention Center, and it’s free admission and parking. You can learn about and buy the latest home products plus services to improve your home. That includes furniture, kitchen and bath designs, gardening, and more.

There will also be a sausage festival and wine tasting featuring local businesses. The home show is from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.