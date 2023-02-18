ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The City of St. Charles hosted its second Mardi Gras parade Saturday, reviving many traditions from its inaugural celebration last year.

The parade included Lindenwood University’s marching band, Mayor Dan Borgmeyer throwing beads from a Corvette, people walking on stilts, bagpipes and a Bubblebus.

Every kid there seemed to have their favorite moment from the parade. “The beads and the candy,” said Micah Foust. “The stilts,” said Presley Hanner.

The weather was nice for a big turnout in the Frenchtown neighborhood. People and some pets lined the streets, donning their best purple, green and gold for the family-friendly event.

“A lot of our events seem to gear towards the family, which is awesome,” said visitor Barbara Christensen.

Cindy Llorico showed up dressed to impress.

“I bought little leggings that go over the top of your pants at Soulard Mardi Gras two years back. And ordered [my shirt] on the internet. And you got to have beads,” she said.

The St. Charles native came to cheer on her husband riding with the local HOG chapter.

“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “And there’s a party at the Foundry afterwards, so it’s like make a day of it!”

And the good times rolled at the after-party outside the Foundry Art Centre. There were plenty of vendors and live music from the Southside Creole Playboys.

“We go to New Orleans about every year and for St. Paddy’s Day,” Charles Bone said. “So [my wife and I] thought we’d come down here, but yeah, we’ve heard this band before.”

