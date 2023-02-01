ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Charles says that a separate investigation will be done into the recent contamination found at the Elm Point water well field. The city argues the EPA did not conduct a thorough investigation and wishes to learn more about the scope of the contamination.

They are putting in 26 permanent monitoring wells in 13 different places. They will also function as a warning system. If hazardous substances leak into the city’s drinking water wells.

The EPA is set to return to St. Charles this month for another community meeting to discuss groundwater contamination.