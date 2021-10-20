St. Charles lawmaker dies of stroke; remembered as dedicated public servant

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo.– Missouri House of Representative Tom Hannegan, a Republican from St. Charles, died Wednesday from a stroke. Hannegan was 51.

Hannegan’s chief of staff released a statement saying, “It is with deepest regret that I share with you the passing of one of our truest and greatest champions for others.”

The House Majority Leaders released a statement saying, “Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of our colleague and beloved friend’s departure today.”

The House leaders remembered Hannegan as ‘a strong person of conviction’ and a truly wonderful person. They also say he was a dedicated public servant who will be greatly missed.

They say Hannegan will also be forever remembered for his determination to serve those in need.

Hannegan was elected to his first two-year term in November of 2016. He is a graduate of Duchesne High School and received his bachelor’s from Lindenwood University. He went on to receive a Master of Science in Human Resources also from Lindenwood.

Hannegan also served as publisher and editor-in-chief of Street Scape Magazine. He is also an Associate-Broker with Hannegan Real Estate & Construction, LLC, a family-owned business.