St. Charles’ Legends and Lanterns Festival wraps up its second weekend

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Legends and Lanterns Festival wrapped up its second weekend on Main Street in St. Charles on Sunday afternoon.

Even with the rainy weather the festivities continued.

The festival has been going on for 5 years. It takes attendees through a spirited journey through Halloween history. Characters wore masks while people walked by. There was also a parade through Main Street. The festival also hosts history trail stops throughout the downtown area.

Many businesses said this festival brought in more business.

Natalie Filardi, owner of All About Animals, located on Main Street said COVID-19 canceled a lot of festivals, so she was glad to see organizers could still hold Legends and Lanterns safely.

“Legends and Lanterns definitely helps, also with Christmas traditions coming up I was just probably the most thankful those didn’t get canceled because this is like the heart of any retail business, is this time of the year, and so those continuing with modifications, which I think is working very well, I think it is helping us tremendously,” Filardi said.

The festival is open again next weekend. It will be open Friday, October 23 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 25 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

