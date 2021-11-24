St. Charles looking for best holiday light displays

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Do you have the best light display in St. Charles? If so the city wants to hear from you. It’s the 18th year residents and businesses in the City of St. Charles compete yearly on who has the best holiday decorations.

The mayor will pick his favorite as the “Mayor’s Choice Award” and new this year the community will get to decide on the remaining ten winners.

Nominations must be sent by November 29th. You can make a nomination on the St. Charles City’s website.

Community voting will begin on December 1 and end on December 15.

Winners will receive a sign for their yard as well as a special, commemorative holiday ornament. There will also be a map so residents and visitors can tour the displays.

You can vote through the city’s social media page and the city’s website at www.stcharlescitymo.gov.