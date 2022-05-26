ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 35-year-old St. Charles man for attacking two people with a metal pole and threatening to kill others while armed with a gun.

According to a probable cause statement by the Bridgeton Police Department, the incident happened on May 24 at a home in the 3800 block of Brittany Circle.

Police allege Hugo Maganda-Lopez arrived at the residence and struck another man with a metal pole. The two men fought over the pole and Maganda-Lopez’s two associates joined in the fracas. Another person jumped in to help the victim.

Maganda-Lopez got the pole again and smashed it into the second victim’s kneecap. At that point, he ordered an associate to retrieve a gun from his vehicle. Maganda-Lopez allegedly pointed the gun at three people and threatened to kill them all.

Maganda-Lopez and his associates fled in their car. Bridgeton police recovered the metal pole at the scene of the fight.

During a police pursuit, officers observed Maganda-Lopez throw a handgun from the car. Police eventually arrested Maganda-Lopez and his cohorts. The gun was also recovered.

Maganda-Lopez was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He remains jailed on a $150,000 cash-only bond.