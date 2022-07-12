ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a man for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at his grandmother and other people and threatening to shoot them.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Charles Police Department, the incident happened Monday, July 11, at Schneider/Kiwanis Park on Elm Point Road.

Police claim Joseph Niemann threatened to shoot four people. Niemann allegedly parked his car behind a victim’s vehicle, effectively blocking them inside a parking stall.

The victims attempted to de-escalate the situation by speaking with Niemann, police said, but he became agitated and pointed a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun at them and said he would shoot them if they did not get away from his car.

At one point, Niemann fired a single round while still in the parking lot. No one was injured. Police said they recovered the shell casing and the handgun used in the shooting.

Niemann was charged with two counts of first-degree domestic assault, one count of first-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of armed criminal action.