ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Charles man died after a crash late Monday evening on Interstate 70, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP troopers have identified Frank C. Sun, 69, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, just east of Interstate 270.

Investigators say Sun traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit a guardrail, then returned to the roadway. After that, his car went off the left side of the roadway and struck a median. Sun was rushed to the hopsital, but he later died from his injuries.

MSHP has not disclosed if frigid weather or road conditions factored into to the crash.