WASHINGTON – A St. Charles County man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge for his actions that day.

Jonas Buxton, 25, appeared in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. via video conference. He pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol.

Jonas Buxton. (Images from federal court documents, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice)

Buxton had been charged last December with additional counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol. Those charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

According to reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Kansas City Star, tipsters notified the FBI in late January 2021 of Buxton’s involvement in the riot and that he may have been armed at the time. In February 2021, another tipster told federal investigators that Buxton had quit his job in St. Charles and gone into hiding after learning people were being arrested and charged for the insurrection.

Federal prosecutors said the FBI had cellphone records indicating Buxton was inside the Capitol at the time of the riot. Buxton also appeared in surveillance images taken from inside the Capitol.

Prosecutors said Buxton traveled from St. Charles to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 4, 2021, to protest the congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Buxton will be sentenced on November 10. He faces up to six months in prison, five years of probation, and a $5,000 fine. He’s already agreed to pay $500 restitution for damage at the Capitol building.