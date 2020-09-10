St. Charles man reunited with valuable sports card collection

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – From hardwood heroes to hockey hall of famers. The Wizard, The Mick, Sweet Lou, and Tiger too. Kevin Kelly has a little bit of everything in his sports card collection.

“If I had to take an educated guess, between me and my brother, I’d say we had close to a million cards at one time,” he said.

But until Wednesday, a portion of the collection was missing.

“I thought I lost them completely,” he said.

Kelly said the cards were in safe deposit boxes at a bank for more than 20 years.

“I got to a point where I just kind of forgot about them,” he said.

Out of sight, out of mind, and out of touch with the bank – Kelly’s property was turned over to Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick’s office.

“At least one in 10 Missourians have unclaimed property,” Fitzpatrick said.

That unclaimed property is worth more than a billion dollars, according to the state treasurer.

Fitzpatrick’s office tracked Kelly down and once he confirmed the cards were his, they set up a meeting at Frontier Park in St. Charles.

“He’s got a collection that’s worth tens of thousands of dollars, so it’s good to be able to get it back to him” Fitzpatrick said.

Kelly was grateful to have his sports cards back.

“…I thought they were gone. To get them back was quite a good feeling,” he said.

Curious if there’s any unclaimed property with your name on it? The answer is just a few clicks away. Go to treasurer.mo.gov/unclaimedproperty to search.