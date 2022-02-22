St. Charles maple syrup festival set for March 5

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A maple syrup festival will be held Saturday, March 5, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature samples of hot maple syrup with complimentary bite-sized pancakes and an opportunity to learn about the modern-day method of making syrup with Vieth Valley Farms of Marthasville, according to a Facebook post.

After each demonstration, grade A, amber syrup will be available for purchase. Guests also will have a chance to buy drinks at Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee truck.

Admission is free. For more information, call the St. Charles County park at 636-798-2005.