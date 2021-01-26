St. Charles mayor drops the hammer on Main Street with restrictions

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – There will be no more dancing or loud music allowed on historic Main Street in St. Charles.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer made the announcement Monday, admitting it may sound like something from the movie “Footloose” but saying something’s got to be done about a recent spike in gunfire in the area.

“Part of what we’ve seen is an uptick in the use of weapons,” said St. Charles Police Captain, Ray Jenks.

“The enforcement hammer went down today,” the mayor said.

Main Street is known for its shops, big holiday events, restaurants, bars, and yes, night life, but in recent months it’s become known for massive street crowds and gunfire.

Police have repeatedly responded to calls for “shots fired.” There’s even been a murder.

Total legal capacity for businesses in the historic district on North Main is around 3,000 but the number’s been hitting 5,000 to 6,000 on busy nights, according to the mayor, with night clubs drawing most of the people.

The historic district is not zoned for dancing, loud music, or live entertainment, city officials said.

“They’re not zoned for night club activity,” Borgmeyer said. “This is not my first rodeo. I didn’t get the name ‘Mayor Footloose’ by accident. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to control it. We’ve identified the types of behavior that are causing the problems we’re having. Until that’s mitigated or we can find some other venue for people to do it we’re going to continue to be more restrictive rather than less.”

“We’ve had several incidents over the last couple of the months. At this point, with the way we want to treat S. Charles and keep it safe, even is one too many,” Capt. Jenks said.

About 18-19 businesses are impacted. They all got letters from the city, Monday, notifying them of the changes, the mayor said.

The changes also include strict enforcement of the city code requiring that food sales account for at least 50% of businesses that serve alcohol, a requirement that had been eased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor said.