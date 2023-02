ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A nature preserve along the Missouri River is being built in St. Charles.

A $550 million business and residential development, called ‘River Pointe,’ is being built next door. St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer plans to announce Thursday morning.

He’s forming a mayor’s task force on preserving Bangert Island. St. Charles City plans to add a lake and wetlands, to separate the preserve from River Pointe.