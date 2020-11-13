St. Charles mayor tests positive for COVID

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The mayor of St. Charles said he tested positive for the coronavirus about two weeks ago.

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer told the Post-Dispatch he received a letter saying he no longer has to quarantine but plans to continue doing so anyway.

Despite the rising cases in St. Charles, Borgmeyer said adding restrictions would not be enforceable, saying, “we can’t put a cop in every store to make sure everybody walks in with a mask. A lot of the citizens just need to step up and do the right thing.”