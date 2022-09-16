ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A new study touts St. Charles as the second-best small college town in the United States.



University Business recently released a list of the 50 best small college areas to live and study, using analysis from tutoring app Preply to compile the rankings.

The study credits St. Charles for its affordability, social environment and economic opportunities. The city earned a 72.43 score, trailing only Ann Arbor, Michigan in the rankings.

University Business shared the following review of St. Charles:

“[St. Charles] has a community college, a career center and just one major institution within its borders. But picturesque Lindenwood University is growing fast, with an impressive 9% rise in enrollment over the past year. One of the major draws is it has kept its historic feel–once a stopping point for Lewis and Clark–and its stellar location across the Missouri River from St. Louis is a plus.”

Research teams say many of the recognized citities offer low cost-of-living situations, quality employment opportunities and a variety of entertainment.