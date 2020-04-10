St. Charles nursing home now at 55 cases of COVID-19

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Frontier Health & Rehabilitation confirmed Friday that five additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health confirmed that a total off 55 people (residents and staff) have the coronavirus. Six people at the facility have died as a result of the virus.

Twenty-six have tested negative for the virus, with the results of 11 other tests still pending.

Eight residents had tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Ten staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. They remain quarantined in their homes.

If anyone has the following symptoms such as dry cough and fever, they should isolate themselves and call their health care provider. If you have questions, call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 636-949-1899, or visit sccmo.org/COVID.