St. Charles officers honored with ‘Back the Blue’ award for helping to save a man’s life

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two officers have been recognized with the “Back the Blue” award. Attorney General Eric Schmitt presented the honor to Officer Dillon Porzel and Officer Christopher Scanga during a ceremony at the St. Charles Police Department headquarters.

The officers helped save an older man’s life after he had a heart attack at a bar. They arrived on the scene and immediately began administering CPR. The victim had a pulse by the time the fire department arrived. He was taken to the hospital and survived the heart attack.

“Officers Porzel and Scanga made a split-second decision, remembered their training, and saved a life. Both are more than deserving of the Back the Blue award,” states Attorney General Schmitt.

The Back the Blue Award recognizes Missouri law enforcement for bravery in the line of duty or extraordinary service to the community. St. Louis police officer Michael Langsdorf was posthumously awarded the inaugural award. Officers from St. Charles, Wentzville, St. Louis County, Kansas City, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, have also received the award.