St. Charles PD need help identifying man forcing people to give him money

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been tricking people in the area into giving him money.

Police said the man “approaches people at QuikTrip and possibly other various parking lots in the St. Charles area and manipulates them into giving him money.”

Victims of this scheme “feel threatened when this occurs,” according to police.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact Detective Welby at 636-949-3300 or send a private message to the police department’s Facebook page.