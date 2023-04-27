ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles police recently arrested four people with suspected ties to a $1 million jewelry heist in Florida.

Police arrested George Paun, 31, Stela Sava, 26, Terca Tarnovan, 31, and Vasile Lacatus, 27, at a St. Charles home in connection with the case.

All four suspects are considered Romanian nationals and part of an organized criminal network, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. They were arrested after St. Charles police followed up on a tip from Florida authorities.

A retired New York detective assisting with the case informed Walton County authorities that the four arrested are part of a Romanian criminal network with more than 1,400 members in the United States and warrants in at least six states.

According to an investigation report from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, three of the four reportedly entered a 30A store on April 11, stealing several pieces of jewelry with a retail value of more than $1 million. The three left in a black SUV.

One Walton County investigator recognized the suspects from another theft case he worked last December, eventually leading to four people of interest. On Monday, a cell phone belonging to Wasile led investigators to St. Charles.

“The St. Charles Police Department received information yesterday that a group of individuals traveling throughout the United States stealing jewelry may be located in our city. Our Detectives and Officers quickly acted on this information leading to the arrest of several individuals,” said the department via Facebook on the case.

All four were arrested and charged with grand theft over $20,000. Sava, Tarnovan, Lacatus also had warrants for grand theft over $100,000, per the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.