St. Charles Police canines dress up for Halloween to win grant money

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Police Department dressed their canines up for Halloween in order to win a cash prize.

If the department’s canine unit wins, they will receive $5,000.

In a Facebook post, the department said their canine unit “is competing in the Aftermath K9 Grant event for a chance to win.”

The “unit consist of four Canine Teams and a certified Police Canine Trainer,” the Facebook post said.

St. Charles wanted to get voters excited by posting photos of their canines in Halloween costumes. The public then votes on which agency they want to win the $5,000.

Nominations are being accepted from October 12 to October 15. Voting goes from October 19 to October 26. The winners will be announced on October 28.

Click here to vote.

K9 Atlas is pictured in a Spiderman costume, K9 Kylo is pictured in a Batman costume, K9 Nero is pictured in a Hulk costume, and K9 Swift is pictured in a Superman costume.