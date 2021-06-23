St. Charles Police give boy new puppy after his was killed

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Police Department surprised a young boy with a new puppy after his was ran over two weeks ago.

Ashley Michels works for the department and posted on her personal Facebook page that the “young boy was walking his dog and it got out of it’s leash, ran into traffic and was accidentally struck by a young girl.” This killed the dog.

“I’ve heard that Dad struggles to provide for his son on his own and is gone a lot due to serving in the military,” Michels said.

The city’s animal control workers gathered gifts to give to the boy. She said the boy received a Wii, Nintendo Switch, and a new puppy, among other things.

The new puppy is a girl, and Michels said she had the honor of delivering her to the boy.

“To say he was excited is an understatement,” Michels said. “I had to hold back some serious emotion here.” The boy said he decided to name the new puppy Angel.

“Days like this make me so very proud to be a part of this organization. We’ve got some pretty good hearted folks up there so if you see them around maybe say a quick thanks!” Michels said.