ST. LOUIS – St. Charles County Police Department is getting ready for a dog-gone good time, Wednesday.

They’re hosting their Canine Association Fall Workshop. It’s a free event open to the public. There will be food trucks and of course canine demonstrations. The St. Charles County Fire Department, SWAT, and Metro Air will also be there.

It’s all happening at Blanchette Park from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.