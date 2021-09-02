St. Charles police investigate possible drug incident after apartment building catches fire

ST. CHARLES – Police are investigating after an apartment building caught fire Thursday night in St. Charles possibly caused by the production of drugs.

The fire started around 7:15 p.m. The apartment building is located on San Juan Drive where four families have been displaced. One family is being helped by the American Red Cross, according to the St. Charles Fire Department.

Firefighters have put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

