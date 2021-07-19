St. Charles Police issue warning to residents about car break-ins

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – As local police departments continue to crack down on auto thefts and car break-ins, authorities in St. Charles County have formed a task force to combat the growing concern.

St. Charles City Police say auto theft cases continue to rise across the region this year.

Various police agencies formed the auto theft task force to curb the rate of thefts.

Authorities say this has become a public safety issue and are warning residents to lock their cars.

Police are issuing a dire warning to residents.

“This is a regional problem. Every police department is warning residents to follow the 9 p.m. routine. ‘Lock it or Lose it,’” said Lt. Tom Wilkinson, St. Charles Police Department.

Departments across St. Charles County decided to work together through the task force, where every department would increase its manpower to target car thefts.

Police say the culprits are becoming bolder and they’re armed. However, the auto theft task force continues to make arrests.

In the meantime, police are encouraging anyone with information on car thefts or if you see a theft in progress to call police.