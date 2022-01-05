St. Charles County deputy hit by vehicle and in serious condition, 2 in custody

EARTH CITY, Mo. – A St. Charles County deputy is in “serious, but stable condition” after being struck by a suspect’s vehicle early Wednesday morning.

A police chase then ensued and two people were taken into custody.

The St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department said at about 3:45 a.m. officers on the St. Charles County Multi-jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force attempted to stop an SUV they “observed casing the area” around I-70 and Fifth Street. As officers spoke to the vehicle occupants, the suspect driver accelerated away and hit a St. Charles County police vehicle and struck a “St. Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy who was awaiting prisoner transport.”

The vehicle fled on I-70 eastbound into St. Louis County and was disabled after hitting a Cottleville Police Department patrol car at Route 141 at Ryder Trail.

The two vehicle occupants were taken into custody, and a search of the vehicle found suspected fentanyl and a firearm.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

