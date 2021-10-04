St. Charles police pursuit ends in Normandy Monday morning

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A police pursuit of an SUV started in St. Charles and ended at 70 and Florissant in Normandy Monday morning.

The pursuit began at approximately 2:24 a.m. and ended at about 2:41 a.m. The driver of the SUV is now in custody.

It is unknown at this time why the suspect was pursued.

Multiple departments were involved including St. Charles, Normandy, St. Ann, and Woodson Terrace.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

Early morning police chase details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/SyaVrm99Pu — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 4, 2021

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.