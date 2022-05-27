ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles Police Department is asking for assistance with locating a Missouri man who has a warrant out for arrest.

Police are looking for William Gary Barnes II. Investigators say he is an officer with the New Florence Police Department in Montgomery County. In addition to the arrest warrant, investigators say Barnes “is believed to be armed and dangerous.”

St. Charles prosecutors have filed charges for second-degree stalking and two counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images against Barnes. Police say he could be driving a white 2006 Cadillac STS with Missouri license number RF1D5E.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Barnes, contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3320 or your nearest law enforcement agency.