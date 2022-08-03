A man on a violent crime spree was shot and killed by another man in St. Charles who was witnessing an armed robbery in progress.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Prosecutors have cleared a man of any wrong doing after he fatally shot an armed robbery suspect last month at a St. Charles gas station.

Police say that man had fatally shot a suspect as he witnessed an armed robbery in progress during the early morning hours of July 16. The incident unfolded at the QuikTrip located at 2260 First Capitol Drive.

Investigators say the suspect was on a violent crime spree throughout St. Charles County. He was accused of stealing from two gas stations before he entered the QuikTrip. While the suspect attempted to rob a clerk at the QuikTrip, he was shot by the witness.

The witness who shot the suspect told police he had stopped at QuikTrip to use the restroom and make a purchase. The witness was walking back to his vehicle parked in front of the store when he saw a black SUV drive into the parking lot abruptly and stop directly in front of the door without pulling into a parking space

The witness saw the suspect carry a backpack and run into the QuikTrip. He told police the suspect dragged the clerk toward the front counter and held a knife to her throat.

No criminal charges will be issued as the St. Charles County Prosecuting Office officially cleared the armed witness of any wrongdoing in shooting the suspect.