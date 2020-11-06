St. Charles poll worker kept COVID diagnosis mostly to herself

The Blanchette Park Memorial Hall is seen Nov. 5, 2020, in St. Charles, Missouri. A Missouri Poll worker who worked Tuesday at this site had tested positive for COVID-19 Oct. 30 but ignored advice to quarantine and worked anyway. St. Charles County officials say that worker later died. St. Charles County, Missouri, spokeswoman Mary Enger said in a news release Thursday that the person whose cause of death is not yet known was an election judge supervisor. (AP Photo by Jim Salter)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri election judge who came to work despite testing positive for the coronavirus died in her sleep after a 15-hour shift at the polls.

The woman worked Tuesday at a polling place in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles.

Officials don’t yet know if COVID-19 was the cause of death. The woman tested positive on Oct. 30 but ignored advice to isolate and worked alongside nine other election judges.

More than 1,800 people voted at the precinct.

St. Charles County Election Authority Director Kurt Bahr said Friday that the woman had not disclosed her illness to anyone except her husband.